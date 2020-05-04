Advertisement
PHOTOS: Activities Resume In Abuja Amid Gradual Easing Of Lockdown
Activities have resumed at the Abuja metropolis following the implementation of the guidelines released by the Federal Government for the first phase of the lockdown relaxation begins today.
Every citizen is expected to wear the face mask or face prosecution, while a curfew will be in place across the country from 8 pm to 6 am daily in line with the President’s directive.
See Photos Below:
