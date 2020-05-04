Advertisement

PHOTOS: Activities Resume In Abuja Amid Gradual Easing Of Lockdown

Channels Television  
Updated May 4, 2020
Activities Resume In Abuja…Photos: Sodiq Adelakun

 

Activities have resumed at the Abuja metropolis following the implementation of the guidelines released by the Federal Government for the first phase of the lockdown relaxation begins today.

Every citizen is expected to wear the face mask or face prosecution, while a curfew will be in place across the country from 8 pm to 6 am daily in line with the President’s directive.

See Photos Below: 



More on In Pictures

PHOTOS: Jigawa Tests Over 600 Returning Almajiris For COVID-19

PHOTOS: PTF Visits Sarkin Kano

Nasarawa Security: Governor Sule Donates Vehicles, Other Items To Army

PHOTOS: NCDC DG Visits Ganduje In Kano

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement