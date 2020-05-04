Pregnant Woman Dies Of COVID-19 In Jigawa

Jigawa State has recorded its second death from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The patient who is a pregnant woman from Zareka ward in the Miga Local Government Area of the state died as a result of a miscarriage at her isolation centre.

The member of the State Task Force who confirmed the news to Channels Television disclosed that the woman was said to have bled to death on Sunday as a result of a miscarriage she had while being isolated at a facility in Duste, the state capital.

One of the members of the patient’s family who also confirmed her death said that they have received the body from the officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and has since buried her according to Islamic rites in the village.

The patient was among the nine cases confirmed by the Commissioner of Health in Jigawa and Chairman of the State Task Force, Dr Abba Zakari.

She was said to be returning from Lagos to Jigawa but tested positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival in Kano State.

After her status was discovered, the patient was later transferred to the isolation centre in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

According to the state government, two cases were reported in Dutse, and one each in Miga, Birninkudu, Gujungu, Kazaure, Auyo, and Gwaram Local Government Areas of Jigawa State.

The ninth was the case transferred from Kano, while the Jigawa has seven active cases and two deaths.