Abia Govt Orders Arrest Of Residents Without Face Masks In Public

The Abia State government has ordered the arrest and prosecution of residents who go out of their houses without wearing face masks.

It also said it would dethrone traditional rulers and village heads of boundary communities in the state who grant entry to vehicles and persons from neighbouring states.

The Commissioner for Information in Abia, John Okiyi, disclosed this in a statement sent to Channels Television on Tuesday.

According to him, the results of all samples taken from contacts of the two index cases and sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) returned negative.

Okiyi, however, noted that the government was expecting results for 44 other samples sent for testing and would make the outcomes public.

“Starting from this week, our epidemiologists will commence active case search in all the LGAs in the state to ensure that no case in the state goes undetected,” he stated.

The commissioner said although the dusk to dawn curfew imposed by the state government has ended, that of the Federal Government (8pm – 6am) would be enforced.

He added that the closure of Akwa Ibom’s boundaries with neighbouring states remained in force until further notice.

Okiyi states, “Vehicles that breach the curfew imposed by the Federal Government are to be confiscated and the passengers kept in quarantine at the nearest appropriate medical facility or handled as may be advised by members of the enforcement task force.”

He added, “Government has noted with dismay the unpatriotic activities of some traders who open markets at dawn to attend to buyers from mostly outside the state, with particular reference to Kent Street, Aba, Ariaria International Market, Asa Nnentu and Ohiya Spare Parts Market, and wishes to warn those engaged in such practices to cease from it forthwith or face the full wrath of the law which will include the sealing of such shops.

“Henceforth, traditional rulers and village heads of boundary communities in the state that permit vehicles and persons from neighbouring states into our territory will be dethroned and tried for beach of the state’s COVID-19 regulations.”