BREAKING: Nigeria Records 245 New Cases, Total Infections Now 2802

Updated May 5, 2020

 

Nigeria has recorded 245 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 2,802. 

According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, the total deaths are now 93 while the total discharged are 417.



