BREAKING: Nigeria Records 245 New Cases, Total Infections Now 2802
Nigeria has recorded 245 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 2,802.
According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, the total deaths are now 93 while the total discharged are 417.
245 new cases of #COVID19;
76-Lagos
37-Katsina
32-Jigawa
23-Kano
19-FCT
18-Borno
10-Edo
9-Bauchi
6-Adamawa
5-Oyo
5-Ogun
1-Ekiti
1-Osun
1-Benue
1-Niger
1-Zamfara
2802 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 417
Deaths: 93
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 4, 2020
Nine cases previously announced as discharged cases, were reported in error. Therefore, there are 417 cases that have been discharged
One case reported in Nasarawa was a repeat test. The state has a total of 11 confirmed cases
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 4, 2020
