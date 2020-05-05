COVID-19: Ekiti Govt Reviews Curfew, Lists Days For Businesses To Open

Ekiti State government has released fresh guidelines spanning a month to regulate the movement and activities of people in its bid to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Following the easing of the lockdown announced last week by the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, the government has further reduced the time of the dusk to dawn curfew in the state.

As reflected in the guideline, the curfew would be effective from 8pm to 6am daily to afford the people more time for movement, as against the 6pm to 6am curfew earlier in place.

Only three days – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – will be open for movement and businesses for the one-month period as stated in the document.

However, businesses will only operate for 10 hours on the days between 6am and 4pm, while major markets will remain closed indefinitely.

The government also directed that the boundaries of Ekiti should remain closed and the ban on physical school and church activities, as well as other large gatherings, remained in force.

Governor Fayemi announced public service resumption for officers on Grade Levels 13 and above within the three days designated for free movement.

He also approved that duly certified corpses could be moved in and out of the state but only within the free days.

The government, therefore, called on residents of the state to imbibe the culture of regular hand washing, use of face masks, and social distancing among other measures prescribed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Ekiti.

Ekiti has recorded 12 cases of COVID-19 with nine active cases, two discharged and one dead.