Delta Govt Announces No Face Mask, No Movement Rule
The Delta State Government has announced that henceforth, there shall be a no mask, no movement rule in the state.
The announcement was made after a meeting by the technical committee on the fight against the pandemic in the state, led by Governor Okowa, as a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
According to the government, anyone found not wearing a face mask is at risk of being taken to an isolation centre.
The compulsory wearing of face masks is coming days after the lockdown in the state was partially relaxed.
