Lawmaker Introduces National Health Emergency Bill In Senate

A National Health Emergency Bill has been introduced for the first reading in the Senate.

The bill was sponsored by the lawmaker representing Enugu North senatorial district, Senator Chukwuma Utazi, at the resumed plenary on Tuesday in the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

It is not clear if the bill is similar to the controversial Control of Infectious Diseases Bill which scaled the first and second readings last week in the House of Representatives.

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in his contribution, asked the lawmakers to get the details of the bill or the gazettes copy before considering it.

Presiding over the session, Senate President Ahmed Lawan directed that the bill be distributed to Senators at plenary.

However, the bill was not considered beyond the first reading on Tuesday.