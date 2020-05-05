Ogun Govt Denies Death Of 25-Year-Old In Isolation Centre

The Ogun State Government has denied the video of a 25-year old young man who purportedly died at an isolation centre in the state.

In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner for Health in Ogun, Dr Tomi Coker, condemned the reckless act of filming a dying patient.

She, however, stressed that there was no 25-year-old male admitted into any of the isolation centres in the state.

Coker added that the arrangement in the state wards was spacious enough to meet the social distancing regulation stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), contrary to the space displayed in the said video.

She explained that the logo of a commercial bank on the cabinet showing that it was donated by the said bank was proof that the place in question was not in Ogun State.

The commissioner insisted that no single COVID-19 relief item was donated to the state by the bank, adding that the inscription on the wall of the background does not tally with any of the numerous encouraging wall inscriptions in Ogun State wards.

She said none of the isolation centres in Ogun was painted in the colour shown in the footage and described the action as disheartening.

“It is unfortunate that anyone would take delight in filming a dying patient rather than assist as the footage suggests,” Coker stated.

She also condemned another picture showing health workers in the state wearing bin bags as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“All our health facilities are provided with appropriate PPE,” said the commissioner who assured the health workers that their well-being and safety remain a priority to the Dapo Abiodun administration.