Ortom Reveals Identity Of Second COVID-19 Patient In Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has revealed the identity of the second case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The governor who addressed reporters on Tuesday at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital, identified the patient as one Edward Manger.

According to him, the patient is an official of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) deployed in Kano State but fled to Benue in April.

Governor Ortom, therefore, called on anyone who might have had contact with him since he returned to Benue, including his family members and other associates to immediately isolate themselves in the interest of public safety.

He explained that the idea of revealing the identities of COVID-19 cases was for the interest of public health.

The governor added that the idea was also to help the people understand the need to be cautious by obeying all safety measures such as social distancing, regular washing of hands, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, and avoiding large gatherings.

He, however, advised indigenes of the state resident in other parts of the country to remain where they are.