Six-Year-Old Girl Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Jigawa

A six-year-old girl has tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazaure Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Commissioner of Health and Chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Jigawa State, Dr. Abba Zakari confirmed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Taraba Rejects 100 Almajiris From Nasarawa

He added that the girl’s father is the index case in Kazaure and was confirmed to be positive upon his arrival from Enugu State.

According to him, out of the 18 samples collected in the contact tracing of the Kazaure index case, only the little girl’s sample turned out positive.

Zakari said the girl will soon be evacuated and will join her father at the isolation centre in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

According to the latest statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Jigawa State has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death recorded.