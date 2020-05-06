Adamawa Records Seven New Cases Of COVID-19

Adamawa state has recorded seven new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 12.

The Secretary to the State Government who is also the Chairman of the Adamawa State COVID-19 containment Committee, Bashir Ahmed, confirmed the new cases.

He explained that five of the new cases are connected to the index case from Mubi.

Mr. Ahmed reminded residents of the state that the virus is already in the state, thereby appealing for cooperation amongst them.

He also noted that the tests conducted on all the primary contacts of the index case have turned out negative.