UPDATED: 14 Health Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus In Kano

Some 14 health workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kano.

Of the 14, seven are nurses and five medical laboratory scientists, according to the Chairman of the Kano state chapter of the Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU), Murtala Isa Umar, who spoke to Channels Television on Wednesday.

One medical record officer and cleaner also tested positive for the virus.

Mr Umar said 168 health workers had been exposed to the virus at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, the state government confirmed that 32 persons had tested positive for the virus in Kano.

The 32 new infections brought the total number of cases recorded in the state to 397, the government said.