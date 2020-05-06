Four Out Of 11 Travellers From Sokoto Test Positive For COVID-19

Four out of the 11 travellers from Sokoto State en route Akure who were intercepted by the Oyo State Police at the weekend have tested positive to COVID-19.

The state’s incident manager, Dr Taiwo Ladipo disclosed this on Tuesday.

According to him, the four confirmed cases are currently being isolated at the Infectious Diseases Centre, Olodo.

A member of the COVID-19 task force, Prof. Temitope Alonge, also confirmed to Channels TV that the cases have been admitted at the Olodo Isolation Center for treatment.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as of Tuesday stood at 39, with 28 active cases.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that one more case had been discovered in the state.

So far, nine patients have been discharged, while two persons have died.