No More Trading, Social Activity With Anyone Outside Bauchi – Gov Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammmed has ordered residents of the state not to engage in trading or social activity with anyone outside the state.

Mohammmed gave this directive on Tuesday during a meeting with the local government leaders in the state.

He said the rate of COVID-19 prevalence in neighbouring states calls for concern hence the need for the local government leaders to sensitise people at the grassroot to desist from any form of activities with anyone outside the state.

“We are worried because people are still infiltrating. We heard that Jigawa had 46 in a day and Kano State has become another place where we are highly concerned. We commiserate with the people of Kano over the deaths.

“We have told our local governments chairmen that no trader, no visitor or any social activities should be conducted with anybody outside Bauchi,” the governor said.

He also tasked the local government caretaker committee chairmen to rise up to the challenge of securing their areas and protecting residents through sensitisation.

He went further to set up local government committees for sensitisation and surveillance in their respective communities urging them to commence mass production of facemasks.

“The committes set up must work and they must go out and manufacture masks en mass so that those living in the local government can benefit.

“Our state will remain partially locked, irrespective of what is happening anywhere,” he added.

Mohammed while speaking concerning expiration of the caretaker chairmen tenure notes that their reign will be extended since an election cannot hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.