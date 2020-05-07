48 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

Forty-eight more COVID-19 patients in Lagos State have been discharged after recovering from the virus, which has infected 3,145 people in Nigeria and claimed 103 lives in the country.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on Thursday evening.

“I’m pleased to announce to you the discharge of 48 more patients; 32 males and 16 females, all Nigerians who were discharged from our Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society,” the governor tweeted.

Twenty-eight of the patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; six of them were from Lekki, one was from the Onikan centre and 13 from the LUTH Isolation Centres.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said they were discharged “having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings”.

Therefore, I’m pleased to announce to you the discharge of 48 more patients; 32 males and 16 females, all Nigerians who were discharged from our Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 7, 2020

Lagos State is the epicentre of the pandemic in the country and accounts for 1,308 of total cases. The state has, however, received praise from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and many others for its handling of the pandemic.

Announcing, the latest development, which takes the total number of discharged patients in the state to 406, the Governor called for focus.

We will continue to celebrate and acknowledge our wins, as well as reflect on our losses. These will help us stay on course, prevent us from being distracted, help us stay focused as we face this pandemic head on,” he said.

“Though we have been recording recovered patients, we need to also be careful, remain guarded, and show commitment and cooperation with authorities as we are all in this together. Our wins are your wins, our losses, your losses.”