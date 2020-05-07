Nigeria Records 381 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 3,526

Nigeria has recorded 381 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,526.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC), confirmed this in a tweet on Thursday.

381 new cases of #COVID19; 183-Lagos

55-Kano

44-Jigawa

19-Zamfara

19-Bauchi

11-Katsina

9-Borno

8-Kwara

7-Kaduna

6-Gombe

5-Ogun

4-Sokoto

3-Oyo

3-Rivers

2-Niger

1-Akwa Ibom

1-Enugu

1-Plateau 3526 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 601

Deaths: 107 pic.twitter.com/H5ouYwO9Cj — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 7, 2020

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day in the country.

Of the new cases, 183 are in Lagos, 55 are in Kano, 44 in Jigawa while 19 each are in Zamfara and Bauchi.

11 are in Katsina, nine in Borno, eight in Kwara, seven in Kaduna, six in Gombe, five in Ogun, four in Sokoto, three in Oyo and in Rivers, two in Niger and one each in Akwa-Ibom, Enugu and Plateau states.

The latest figures come amid concerns about the level of compliance with the guidelines released by the Federal Government for easing the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory. There have also been concerns about the level of compliance with the interstate lockdown which is in effect.

President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the easing of the lockdown in all three places and imposed and interstate lockdown during his nationwide broadcast on Monday, April 27.

Many Nigerians have, however, failed to comply with the guidelines, prompting the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to warn that full lockdown could be reintroduced if violations continue.

During its briefing on Thursday, the PTF condemned what it said was the high level of compromise among some security officials in the enforcement of the night curfew and the ban on interstate travel.

The task force also asked state governments to improve security and welfare at the various isolation and treatment centres across the country.

The call was in reaction to recent protests and cases of patients escaping from some isolation centres because of alleged poor treatment.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country on February 27, 3,525 more cases have been confirmed.

So far, 601 people have recovered from the virus and have been discharged while 107 people have sadly died.