Advertisement

Kano Discharges Three COVID-19 Patients, Records Five More Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated May 7, 2020

 

Three persons who earlier tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kano State have recovered from the disease.

The State Ministry of Health disclosed this via its Twitter handle in an early-morning post on Thursday.

According to the tweet, the recovered patients have been discharged from the government’s facility where they received treatment.

This brings the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Kano to six since the outbreak of the disease in the state.

However, five other patients lost the battle to COVID-19, raising the death toll in the state to 13.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Top 3,000 As Death Toll Hits 103

Kano reported 30 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, trailing Lagos which had 82 new infections.

While the government is gradually easing the lockdown, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said a total of 195 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Other places with new cases include Zamfara – 19, Sokoto – 18, Borno – 10, FCT – nine, Oyo – eight, Kebbi – five, Gombe – five, Ogun – four, Katsina – three, Kaduna – one, and Adamawa – one.

A total of 534 COVID-19 patients have been discharged with 103 deaths record across the country.

Read the tweet from the Kano State Ministry of Health below:

 

See the case summary of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria below:

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos1,30892035830
Kano427408613
FCT316272404
Borno116102014
Gombe10310300
Katsina957988
Ogun9575182
Kaduna8574101
Sokoto857618
Bauchi837760
Edo6551104
Oyo5239112
Zamfara464402
Jigawa393801
Osun373304
Kebbi181800
Delta171223
Akwa Ibom164102
Kwara16880
Taraba151500
Adamawa151500
Rivers141022
Yobe131201
Ondo13760
Ekiti12921
Nasarawa111001
Enugu8620
Bayelsa5500
Ebonyi5500
Plateau4400
Niger4310
Benue2200
Imo2110
Abia2110
Anambra1010


More on Coronavirus

International Tourism To Plunge Up To 80% Due To Pandemic – UN

COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 150,000 In Europe

Disputes Over Count As Russia Vaunts Low COVID-19 Death Toll

How COVID-19 Pandemic Is Changing Daily Life In Kenya

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement