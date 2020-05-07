Kano Discharges Three COVID-19 Patients, Records Five More Deaths

Three persons who earlier tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kano State have recovered from the disease.

The State Ministry of Health disclosed this via its Twitter handle in an early-morning post on Thursday.

According to the tweet, the recovered patients have been discharged from the government’s facility where they received treatment.

This brings the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Kano to six since the outbreak of the disease in the state.

However, five other patients lost the battle to COVID-19, raising the death toll in the state to 13.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Top 3,000 As Death Toll Hits 103

Kano reported 30 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, trailing Lagos which had 82 new infections.

While the government is gradually easing the lockdown, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said a total of 195 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Other places with new cases include Zamfara – 19, Sokoto – 18, Borno – 10, FCT – nine, Oyo – eight, Kebbi – five, Gombe – five, Ogun – four, Katsina – three, Kaduna – one, and Adamawa – one.

A total of 534 COVID-19 patients have been discharged with 103 deaths record across the country.

Read the tweet from the Kano State Ministry of Health below:

#COVID19KN Update as at 12:02am 7th May 2020

*️⃣ 30 new cases of #COVID19Kano cases confirmed.

*️⃣ Total confirmed cases in @KanostateNg are now 427.

*️⃣ 3 additional #COVID19Kano patients were successfully discharged.

*️⃣ 5 #COVID19Kano deaths were recorded. pic.twitter.com/XKjxpneu5m — Kano State Ministry of Health (@KNSMOH) May 6, 2020

See the case summary of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria below:

Confirmed Cases by State