Nigeria Records 195 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 3145

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 195 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking Nigeria’s total cases to 3145.

Of the new cases, 82 are in Lagos, 30 are in Kano, while 19 are in Zamfara and 18 in Sokoto.

Ten are in are in Borno, 9 in the FCT, 8 in Oyo , 5 in both Kebbi and Gombe.

Four cases were recorded in Ogun, 3 in Katsina, while Kaduna and Adamawa have on case each.

534 patients have recovered so far and have been discharged, while 103 persons have died so far.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 260,546 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

More than 3,710,240 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,153,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 71,982 out of 1,214,572 cases. At least 189,791 have been declared recovered.

Britain now has the second-highest toll with 30,076 deaths from 201,101 cases. On Tuesday, figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 32,000. But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

Italy has registered 29,684 deaths and 214,457 cases, Spain 25,857 fatalities and 220,325 infections and France 25,809 deaths and 174,191 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,883 cases. It has 77,911 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 149,666 deaths from 1,625,953 cases, the United States and Canada have 76,261 deaths and 1,277,948 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 15,478 deaths and 285,887 cases, Asia has 9,776 deaths and 260,989 cases, the Middle East has 7,425 deaths and 200,853 cases, Africa has 1,996 deaths from 50,413 cases, and Oceania 124 deaths from 8,202 cases.

Please note that due to corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24-hour period may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.