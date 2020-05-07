Ogun Govt Discharges Six COVID-19 Patients

Ogun State government has discharged six COVID-19 patients after they recovered and tested negative for the virus.

According to the state ministry of health, they were discharged on Wednesday from the Isolation centre in Ikenne after testing negative twice.

The six patients have since joined their families to continue living their normal lives. This brings the total number of discharged cases in the state to 20.

Meanwhile, four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in the State by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 95. Out of these 95, there are currently 73 active cases who are receiving treatment at isolation centres in the state.

The State Ministry of Health expressed the hope that as the days go by, more patients would be discharged, and urged the residents to continue to maintain social distancing as the use of face masks alone may not stop the spread of the infection.