Police To Impound Vehicles Violating COVID-19 Protocols In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has warned residents against non-compliance with the measures put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

In a statement on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, asked the owners of commercial vehicles and motorcycles in the state not to carry beyond the required number of passengers.

According to him, the command has directed its personnel to arrest any vehicle or motorcycle caught carrying more than the required passengers and impound them.

Oyeyemi added that erring drivers and riders would be prosecuted, saying the police were worried about the disobedience to the directive on the compulsory use of face mask in public spaces.

“The command observed that commercial vehicles and motorcycles are still in the habit of overloading their vehicles with passengers thereby disobeying the directive on social/physical distancing which is capable of jeopardising the efforts of the government in the war against COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Kenneth Ebrimson, urged the residents to comply with the directives.

He warned that anyone caught moving around without face masks would be apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.

Ebrimson sought the cooperation of the residents with the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic to stand still.