Sacked Kano Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19

The sacked Kano State Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Muazu Magaji, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Engr. Magaji who said he has been put in one of the state’s facilities made the announcement on Thursday through his Facebook page.

He said, “This morning my NCDC test came out, I have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

“And have been moved to one of the state’s facilities”.

Engr. Magaji was sacked by the state governor on April 18, 2020, with immediate effect following his unguarded utterances against the demise of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Governor Ganduje in a statement rebuked the former commissioner for his utterances saying, as a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respect for the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering it to disrepute.

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in a personal vendetta or otherwise”.

Engr. Magaji in his response said he was misunderstood and never intended to celebrate the death of the late Chief of Staff to President Buhari

He explained that he cannot celebrate the death of anyone and all he did was to mourn the late Abba Kyari who he also described as a martyr.

“I want to sincerely clear up what a lot of people may have misunderstood and set the record straight. As a Muslim and a patriotic Nigerians, I was only misunderstood by people to think that I celebrated Kyari’s death, the truth is I did not.

“Not only that, I made several posts mourning Kyari’s death on my same Facebook account and through my special assistants but the general public couldn’t commend such or claim I did such post, rather tend to capitalize on a full-phrase post that is given another set of definition and direction as well as negativity in other to tarnish my reputable image as a member of H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Administration and his loyalist and that of our National Party APC.

“The use of the “win-win phrase” is basically an attempt to explain the Islamic Promise on the people that died as a result of any kind of pandemic. The late Mallam Abba Kyari was privileged to die as a result of COVID-19, making him among the beneficiaries in Islam. He is conferred with the automatic privilege of martyrdom, Magaji added.