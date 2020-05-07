Sanwo-Olu, Wife Test Negative Three Times To COVID-19

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his wife, Joke Sanwo-Olu have tested negative three times to COVID-19.

Professor Akin Abayomi who is the Lagos State Commissioner for Health disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

“I am glad to announce that #COVID19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu and the First Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu have consistently tested negative to #COVID19 following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently”, he said.

However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to #COVID19. On behalf of @followlasg, I therefore implore you all to continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) May 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Health Commissioner also revealed that 10 persons associated with the Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive for the virus.

He also called on Lagosians to observe the precautionary measures such as social distancing, washing of hands with soaps, and the use of hand sanitizers.