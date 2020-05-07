Advertisement

Sanwo-Olu, Wife Test Negative Three Times To COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated May 7, 2020
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

 

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his wife, Joke Sanwo-Olu have tested negative three times to COVID-19.

Professor Akin Abayomi who is the Lagos State Commissioner for Health disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

“I am glad to announce that #COVID19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu and the First Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu have consistently tested negative to #COVID19 following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Health Commissioner also revealed that 10 persons associated with the Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive for the virus.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19”.

He also called on Lagosians to observe the precautionary measures such as social distancing, washing of hands with soaps, and the use of hand sanitizers.



More on Local

Buhari Approves Import Duty, VAT Waivers For Critical Medical Equipment

46 People Test Negative For COVID-19 In Nasarawa

Buhari Condoles With Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai Over Mother’s Death

Niger State Records Two More COVID-19 Cases

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement