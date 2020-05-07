Advertisement

Yekini, Okwaraji’s Mother Will Get ‘More Benefits,’ Says Sports Minister

Channels Television  
Updated May 7, 2020
File: Okwaraji died on 12th of August 1989 while Yekini passed away on May 4, 2012.

 

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, has assured that the mothers of late Super Eagles stars, Rashidi Yekini and Samuel Okwaraji, will get more attention from the government.

Mr. Dare said this on Thursday via his official Twitter handle where he explained that the details of the welfare package will be communicated privately to the affected persons.

“The mothers of Rashidi Yekini and Sam Okwaraji will enjoy more benefits and renumeration as soon as the Ministry works out other details,” he said. “The final details will be privately communicated.”

He explained that government is recognizing the labours of these soccer heroes via their mothers.

According to him, “We value motherhood and service, and no contributor to our nation will be left behind as we seek to beat a new path.”

 



