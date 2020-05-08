Lagos Projects 120,000 COVID-19 Cases By July

The number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos may rise to 120,000 by July.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, revealed this during a press briefing on Friday.

He said the projection is based on the government model following the reported cases recorded in one day.

On Thursday (yesterday) COVID-19 cases in Lagos surged by 183, a record for the state as Nigeria witnessed its highest number of infections in a day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed a total of 381 new cases for the day.

It is the largest number of cases to be confirmed in a day since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the country on February 27, 2020.

With 183 new cases, Lagos State’s total confirmed infections now stand at 1,491 and it remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, accounting for 42.3 percent of the country’s total cases.

Professor Abayomi, however, revealed that Lagos is currently manufacturing sample collection kits and is working to get more test reagents.

He noted that Hydroxychloroquine trials are likely to start in a week’s time.