Court Fines Man Forty Thousand Naira Over Failure To Wear Face Mask

An Ado Ekiti Magistrate Court has imposed a fine of forty thousand naira on one Vincent Ikechukwu for failure to use a face mask which has become mandatory in the state since the wake of COVID 19 Pandemic.

The offender who is the first to face such penalty will also engage in community labour for three days in addition to the fine.

Magistrate B.A Oluwasanmi in the judgement highlights the threat to existence, caused by the COVID 19 Pandemic, and why it is a serious crime to flout the law put in place to ensure safety for all.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Buhari Appreciates Donations By Individuals And Organisations

Over a hundred violators including clergymen have been given various punishments in Ekiti State for violation of government orders meant to check the spread of COVID 19.

The State government had last week released a fresh guideline to regulate movement and activities during the pandemic season as Governor, Kayode Fayemi warned that violators will be arrested and prosecuted according to the framework developed by the State Ministry of Justice.

Below is the charge as read to Okechukwu:

“That You Vincent Ikechuckwu at about 11am on the 8th day of May, 2020 at Fajuyi,Ado-Ekiti Magisterial district, did without lawful excuse, move without wearing a cloth face mask, thereby violating the provisions of Regulations 4 (2) (a) of Regulation 4 Punishable under Regulation 12 of the Ekiti State Coronavirus (Prevention of infection) Regulations 1-4 ,2020 made pursuant to section 8 of the Quarantine act, Cap Q2, LFN, 2004″