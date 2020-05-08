COVID-19: Akwa Ibom To Set Up Emergency Response Task Force In Local Governments

Akwa Ibom Government has concluded arrangements to set up COVID-19 Emergency Response Task Force in all the 31 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, disclosed this at a meeting with the Akwa Ibom COVID-19 Incident Management Committee (IMC) held at Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo.

The commissioner said that the COVID-19 Emergency Response Task Force would be inaugurated in the 31 Local Government Areas in the state.

Dr Ukpong said setting up of emergency response task force was one of the measures to monitor and promptly report suspected cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic to curb the spread.

According to him, all Council Chairmen have been directed to set up an Emergency Response Taskforce before the state recorded its first index case.

He expressed concerns over non compliance by some local government areas.

The Health Commissioner said, “the State Government is not relenting in its effort in combating the spread of the virus, adding that rapid response to suspected cases of COVID-19 was vital to controlling the pandemic.

Ukpong, who is also the chairman, state Incident Management Committee (IMC), urged the 31 local government areas, yet to set up the emergency task force to do so immediately.

Ukpong noted that the Emergency Response Task force in all the local government areas would work with the State IMC on COVID-19 to ensure a collaborative response.