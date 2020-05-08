Advertisement

COVID-19: US Loses 20.5m Jobs In April 2020

Channels Television  
Updated May 8, 2020
us-jobs
File: Laborers wait in a parking lot for day jobs, in Arlington, Virginia, on May 6, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

 

The coronavirus lockdown wiped out 20.5 million US jobs in April, destroying nearly all the positions created in the prior decade in the world’s largest economy, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The unprecedented collapse drove the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent — well beyond the peak hit in late 2009 during the global financial crisis — from 4.4 percent in March.

And job losses in March were worse than initially reported, falling 870,000 even though the business closures mostly happened in the second half of the month.

The plunge in nonfarm payroll employment was the largest ever recorded since 1939, while the jobless rate was the highest and the biggest increase since 1948, the report said.

Employment fell sharply in all major industry sectors, with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality, the first sector hit and the one bearing the brunt of the impact of the lockdowns.

However, the Labor Department noted that the some workers were misclassified in the report as employed when they should have been counted as laid off. Had they been listed properly, the unemployment rate would have been nearly five percentage points higher.

AFP



More on Coronavirus

COVID-19: Russia Reports More Than 10,000 Daily Cases For Sixth Consecutive Day

COVID-19 Deaths Top 270,000 Worldwide

COVID-19: Akwa Ibom To Set Up Emergency Response Task Force In Local Governments

Nine-Year-Old Tests Positive For COVID-19 – Enugu Govt

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement