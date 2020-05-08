El-Rufai Monitors Lockdown Compliance In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday monitored the compliance level and the boundary closure between Kaduna and Kano States, following the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Governor El-Rufai expressed concern about the increased number of community transmissions, stating that the infections have now been recorded in seven Local Government Areas that are close to Kano.

He accused security agencies of complicity in the enforcement of movement restriction, wondering why people will still sneak into Kaduna from other states despite the presence of security operatives at the entre points.

Investigation over the past two weeks in Kaduna state has shown that there has been a heavy compromise on the enforcement of the ban on interstate movements despite efforts by the state government to block all its borders.

According to El-Rufai, the sacrifices of the people are being jeopardized by the actions of some individuals who violate the Quarantine Orders, and the misconduct of some law enforcement officers that have facilitated this pattern of interstate travel.

He said that despite the closure of the border, unauthorised vehicles loaded with passengers have continued to have their way into the state.

See Photos Below: