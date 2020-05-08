Ishaku Decries Lack Of COVID-19 Testing Equipment In Taraba

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, says the inability of the state to have its testing equipment has made it difficult to easily detect those infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to him, the delay time between testing and confirmation is too long, especially as it concerns sending samples to faraway Abuja for confirmation.

Governor Ishaku made the remarks on Thursday when he received the management staff of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state and some corps members.

The members of the NYSC delegation were at the Government House in Jalingo to donate some Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) produced by corps members to help the government fight COVID-19 in Taraba.

The governor disclosed that he had indicated his interest in mobile test equipment during a teleconference meeting of the Northern Governors.

He, however, stressed that his administration would do all it could to curb the further spread of the disease in Taraba.

Governor Ishaku assured the NYSC delegation of his readiness to deploy the PPE to residents of the state for proper use.

He stated that residents of the state must comply with the lockdown directive, adding that it would be relaxed when the state government has noticed a reduction in the number of infections.