Lagos Discharges 42 More COVID-19 Patients

Solomon Elusoji  
Updated May 8, 2020
A file photo of Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The Lagos state government says it has discharged an additional 42 coronavirus patients from its isolation facilities after they tested negative twice for the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Friday, according to a tweet by his spokesman, Gboyega Akosile.

This brings the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed in the state to 448.

As of Thursday evening, Lagos had recorded 1,491 COVID-19 cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

 

Of the 42, 22 are male and 20 females.

All newly discharged patients are Nigerians.

According to the Governor, 32 of the patients were discharged from Eti-Osa (Landmark) isolation centre, eight from Lekki and two from Onikan.

 



