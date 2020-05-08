Nigerians Evacuated From UK Arrive In Abuja

Some Nigerians who were stranded in the United Kingdom following the COVID-19 lockdown have arrived in Abuja.

They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 7:54 pm on Friday, hours after an initial flight from the UK had landed in Lagos State.

The returning Nigerians will, thereafter, be quarantined for 14 days before being allowed to leave for their various destinations, in line with the NCDC guidelines.

The process is required to ensure the coronavirus-status of every returnee is ascertained.

Read Also: Nigerians Evacuated From UK Arrive In Lagos

This comes some days after the Federal Government successfully evacuated the first batch of Nigerians stuck abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, 256 Nigerians arrived in Lagos from Dubai via an Emirates Airline flight.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that Over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world back home.

According to the ministry, arrangements have been made for hotel accommodations in Lagos and Abuja, which will be used to quarantine the incoming citizens.

“The hotels have been inspected by the “Port Health Services, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Office of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IPC,” the ministry said.

The evacuations have become important as the pandemic continues to sweep through the world.