Over 200 Bandits Attack Six Villages In Katsina

Over two hundred bandits armed with sophisticated weapons including AK 47 rifles, have reportedly attacked six (6) villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The villages comprising Tsugunni, Yandaka, Salihawar Duba, Garin Goje, watangadiya and Dutse maizane were simultaneously attacked.

During their operation late on Thursday night the bandits were reported to have shot and Killed one Alaramma Kabiru Kano, aged 57yrs at Garin Goje village.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident in a statement adding that three others were injured at Dutse Maizane.

He further revealed that “unspecified number of cows and sheep were equally rustled.

The bandits laid ambush for the joint forces of military and police which led to heavy exchange of fire.”