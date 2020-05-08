Two Killed, Seven Injured In Ogun Highway Accident

Two persons have been killed in a multiple-car crash at the Ota axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in Ogun State.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

She explained that the incident, which left a man and a woman dead, occurred at about 11:30am at the Toll Gate area of the highway.

According to the FRSC official, seven other people comprising two women and five men were injured in the crash.

She added that the accident involved a truck and three other vehicles, as well as two motorcycles.

Okpe noted that the incident was suspected to have occurred as a result of brake failure while the injured victims were taken to the Ota General Hospital.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Nullifies Orji Uzor Kalu’s Conviction

She said the remains of the dead persons have also been deposited at the General Hospital in Ifo.

On his part, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Clement Oladele, commiserated with the victims and families of the dead persons.

He urged the residents whose relation used the corridor that period to contact the FRSC Command in Ota for more information about the crash or the two hospitals.