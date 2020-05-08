Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Husband To Death

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a woman, Veronica Mohammed, for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in Nasarawa State.

Veronica, who hails from Keana Local Government Area of the state, was paraded on Thursday at the NSCDC Command Headquarters in Lafia, the state capital.

The 20-year-old woman was apprehended by the security officials for reportedly killing her husband, Anyrakwo Egwa Mohammad, out of jealousy.

Parading the suspect, the NSCDC Commandant in Nasarawa, Mahmoud Fari, said she committed the crime at Obene Ward in Keana on Tuesday last week.

He added the victim was stabbed by his wife on the chest and was confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Fari noted that the command was investigating the incident and the suspect would be charged to court thereafter.

On her part, Veronica who has a two-year-old daughter and is two months pregnant confessed to committing the crime and pleaded that justice be tempered with mercy.

She, however, claimed that her late husband only kept her without any legal marriage.