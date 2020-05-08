Yekini, Okwaraji’s Mothers To Get N30,000 Stipends Monthly – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has placed the mothers of late Super Eagles greats, Rashidi Yekini and Samuel Okwaraji on a monthly stipends of N30,000.

According to a tweet on the NFF official handle, the move is in furtherance to, and in appreciation of the Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare’s efforts at helping the mothers of the duo.

“In furtherance to, and in appreciation of, the recent pronouncement of the HM Sports to put the mothers of late ex-internationals Sam Okwaraji and Rashidi Yekini on a monthly stipend,” the football body tweeted, “the NFF has decided to support this noble initiative with a further monthly stipend of N30k to each of the two matriarchs.”

The NFF also revealed that it will review the condition of surviving mothers of former internationals that died in active service and decide what to give them monthly.

“In addition,” the tweet further read, “the NFF will henceforth review the situation of surviving mothers of our ex-internationals that died in active service for the country and resolve what to do for them on monthly basis.”

