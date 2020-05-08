Advertisement

Yekini, Okwaraji’s Mothers To Get N30,000 Stipends Monthly – NFF

Channels Television  
Updated May 8, 2020
okwaraji
File: Okwaraji died on 12th of August 1989 while Yekini passed away on May 4, 2012.

 

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has placed the mothers of late Super Eagles greats, Rashidi Yekini and Samuel Okwaraji on a monthly stipends of N30,000.

According to a tweet on the NFF official handle, the move is in furtherance to, and in  appreciation of the Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare’s efforts at helping the mothers of the duo.

“In furtherance to, and in appreciation of, the recent pronouncement of the HM Sports to put the mothers of late ex-internationals Sam Okwaraji and Rashidi Yekini on a monthly stipend,” the football body tweeted, “the NFF has decided to support this noble initiative with a further monthly stipend of N30k to each of the two matriarchs.”

READ ALSO: Sports Must Consider Reopening With Minimal Risks – Sunday Dare

The NFF also revealed that it will review the condition of surviving mothers of former internationals that died in active service and decide what to give them monthly.

“In addition,” the tweet further read, “the NFF will henceforth review the situation of surviving mothers of our ex-internationals that died in active service for the country and resolve what to do for them on monthly basis.”

 



More on Sports

Football To Allow Five Substitutions When Play Restarts

La Liga Will Restart June 20, Claims Leganes Coach Aguirre

Tottenham Forward Son Finishes Military Training In South Korea

German Star Klose Joins Bayern Munich As Assistant Coach

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement