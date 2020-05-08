Youtube Tweaks ‘Video Watch’ Page On Mobile, Gets New Features

YouTube’s video watch page on mobile has received a facelift.

The new design comes after Google announced that both Android and iOS apps will receive the updates soon.

One of the latest updates that many users will notice is the positioning of the comment box.

Mobile users of the app can now view and post comments by tapping on the comment box just underneath the channel bar with subscribe button – unlike before where users had to scroll down to the very end of the video page to post or view comments.

With the update, the comment bar on any video page is now prominently visible to both Android and iOS users of the YouTube app.

Google, in a blog post last month said that the tech company found that more people were “writing comments with the new design.” Even more, Google has introduced larger thumbnails in the “Up next” feed, noting that users will “see more info about each video at a glance.”

“You’ll also notice channel icons below each video to help you recognise your favourite creators while you scroll through the feed,” the company said while explaining the YouTube update.

Lastly, Google in April had said that the YouTube Android and iOS app will display “new types” of content alongside the videos in Up Next feed of a video page.

These include “Community Posts, “YouTube Mixes”, and more. This feature has also been added to the video-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, there’s also a new ‘Explore tab’ in the YouTube Music app waiting to help users discover more songs. It also allows users get song lyrics such that they can sing along to their favourite songs.

According to Google, the update is “now available” for both Android and iOS users of the app.