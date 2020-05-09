Advertisement
BREAKING: Nigeria Records 239 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Exceed 4,000
Nigeria has reported 239 new COVID-19 cases, lifting the total number of infections in the country to 4,151 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the new cases in a tweet on Saturday night.
According to the agency, 97 of the cases were in Lagos, 44 in Bauchi, 29 in Kano and 19 in Katsina.
Borno States had 17 cases the Federal Capital Territory had seven cases, Kwara had six, Oyo had five, while Kaduna, Sokoto and Adamawa states had three cases each.
Kebbi, Ogun, and Plateau states each had two cases, while Ekiti had one new case.
