Advertisement

BREAKING: Nigeria Records 239 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Exceed 4,000

Channels Television  
Updated May 9, 2020

President Buhari To Swear In Ministers August 21

 

Nigeria has reported 239 new COVID-19 cases, lifting the total number of infections in the country to 4,151 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the new cases in a tweet on Saturday night.

According to the agency, 97 of the cases were in Lagos, 44 in Bauchi, 29 in Kano and 19 in Katsina.

Borno States had 17 cases the Federal Capital Territory had seven cases, Kwara had six, Oyo had five, while Kaduna, Sokoto and Adamawa states had three cases each.

Kebbi, Ogun, and Plateau states each had two cases, while Ekiti had one new case.

Details later…



More on Headlines

‘Take Responsibility’ Or COVID-19 Lockdown Easing Will Be Reviewed, Sanwo-Olu Warns Lagosians

Powerful Nigerians Are Seeking Release Of Illegal Chinese Miners – Minister

Alleged N21.4bn Fraud: Court Orders Forfeiture Of Landed Properties Linked To Ex-Air Chief, Jacobs Adigun

Nigeria Records 386 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 3,912

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement