Ebonyi Confirms Two New Cases Of Coronavirus

Two new cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Ebonyi State, bringing the total number of infections in the state to seven.

While addressing newsmen at the Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital, Governor Dave Umahi said the two new cases involved a couple who just returned from Oji River, in Enugu State where the man sells phone accessories.

According to the governor, they had just returned to the state on May 5, and a test conducted on them came out positive.

Governor Umahi, however, urged residents not to panic as the patients have been taken to the isolation centre for treatment.

He appealed to all indigenes of the state to be vigilant and make sure that they continue to comply with the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.