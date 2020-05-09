Gbajabiamila Condoles With Buhari Over Nephew’s Death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari and the members of his extended family over the demise of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker also prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Dauda, who was the younger brother to Mamman Daura.

Read Also: Senate President Condoles With President Buhari Over Nephew’s Death

He equally extended his condolences to the entire people of the Daura Emirate and prayed that Almighty Allah gives the President, members of his extended family and the Daura Emirate the fortitude to bear the loss.

This comes a day after the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, also condoled with the President.

The Senate President said he shared in the grief of the entire Daura community, Government and people of Katsina state over the loss.