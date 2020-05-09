Ondo FRSC Intercepts Truck Conveying 13 Youths

The Ondo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday said it intercepted a truck conveying no fewer than 13 people of “northern extraction”.

The visitors were hidden in the midst of goods in a truck, entering Akure, the state capital before they were intercepted at FUTA junction, the FRSC said.

This information was contained in a statement made available to Channels Television by the Head of Operation, FRSC in Ondo State, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, and signed by the state Sector Commander, Mr Rotimi Adeleye.

In the statement, Adeleye explained that the patrol team of the command, who promptly responded to the call of a sensitive member of the public, intercepted the vehicle at South gate junction of the Federal University of Technology, Akure on Saturday.

The statement reads in part: “Today Saturday, our patrol team intercepted a truck conveying about 13 male youth from outside the state into Akure the capital of Ondo state.”

According to the statement, “The driver of the vehicle claimed to have picked the boys suspected to be of Northern extract on his way from Ibadan, Oyo State.”

It also noted that “the Nigeria Police and Ondo state COVID-19 monitoring team were invited and the boys were handed over to them.”

“The Nigeria Police and state task force on COVID-19 promised to lead them out of the state accordingly.”

Few days ago, the Ondo state task force on COVID-19 apprehended about 20 people, including men, women and children coming all the way from Sokoto State in Akure.

Below are more photos from the scene: