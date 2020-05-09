Osun Records One More COVID-19 Case

Another case of Coronavirus infection has been recorded in Osun state, Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu revealed in a statement on Saturday.

This brings the number of active cases in the State to three.

The statement noted that the new case sneaked in from Kano State to Iwo area of the State before his neighbours alerted the Osun COVID-19 team.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back positive on Friday out of the 14 samples we sent for testing at the NCDC accredited Testing Centre; the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede during the week,” the Commissioner said.

“Presently, we have 3 active cases in the State. The good news is that the new case on arrival self-isolated although wasn’t showing any symptom of the virus,” he added.

Furthermore, the Commissioner disclosed that a total of 434 tests have been conducted at the NCDC accredited Testing Centre in Ede and that testing was still ongoing.

Isamotu, who said that the State government isn’t resting on its oars in preventing community transmission of the virus, appealed to residents of the state to always be on the alert and immediately report any suspected case of Coronavirus.

He also urged them not to accommodate anyone from outside the State at this time, saying that it is dangerous to do so at the moment.

“I am appealing to all the residents of the State to always be on the alert, take charge and report any suspected case by calling our COVID-19 hotlines.

“Let us desist from accommodating people in our homes no matter who they are and stop inviting your family and friends to return to the state at this time as this might be dangerous,” Isamotu said.