Kano COVID-19 Index Case Discharged After Testing Negative Twice
Kano COVID-19 index case, Ambassador Kabiru Rabiu has been discharged after testing negative twice.
The state coordinator of the COVID-19 rapid response, Tijjani Hussaini confirmed this to Channels Television.
Ambassador Kabiru Rabiu was the index case of COVID-19 in Kano discovered on April, 11 at a private hospital in the metropolis.
Mr Hussaini said the former diplomat was discharged from Kwanar Dawaki Isolation centre on Sunday morning after he fully recovered from the disease.
