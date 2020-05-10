Kano COVID-19 Index Case Discharged After Testing Negative Twice

Kano COVID-19 index case, Ambassador Kabiru Rabiu has been discharged after testing negative twice.

The state coordinator of the COVID-19 rapid response, Tijjani Hussaini confirmed this to Channels Television.

Ambassador Kabiru Rabiu was the index case of COVID-19 in Kano discovered on April, 11 at a private hospital in the metropolis.

Mr Hussaini said the former diplomat was discharged from Kwanar Dawaki Isolation centre on Sunday morning after he fully recovered from the disease.