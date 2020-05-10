Advertisement

Kano COVID-19 Index Case Discharged After Testing Negative Twice

Channels Television  
Updated May 10, 2020
A map of Kano state in northern Nigeria.-Kanooooo
A map of Kano state in northern Nigeria.

 

Kano COVID-19 index case, Ambassador Kabiru Rabiu has been discharged after testing negative twice.

The state coordinator of the COVID-19 rapid response, Tijjani Hussaini confirmed this to Channels Television.

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt Shuts Hotel, Night Club In Badagry

Ambassador Kabiru Rabiu was the index case of COVID-19 in Kano discovered on April, 11 at a private hospital in the metropolis.

Mr Hussaini said the former diplomat was discharged from Kwanar Dawaki Isolation centre on Sunday morning after he fully recovered from the disease.



More on Coronavirus

Bauchi Govt Imposes Total Lockdown In Three Local Councils

Lagos Discharges 21 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Kaduna Govt Declares Two Run-Away COVID-19 Patients Wanted

Deaths In Azare Town Caused By Seasonal Heatwave Not COVID-19 – Bauchi Govt

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement