Lagos Discharges 21 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Twenty-one recovered COVID-19 patients have been discharged by the Lagos State Government on Sunday.

According to a tweet on the verified handle of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the recovered patients who are Nigerians, include four males and 17 females.

“Dear Lagosians,” the governor tweeted, “I come bearing good news. Today, 21 #COVID19 patients; 4 females and 17 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu further said that with the recent development, the state has now successfully managed and discharged 469 COVID-19 patients.

He said, however, that while the discharge of the patients is a piece of cheering news, Lagosians “must continue to practice hand hygiene, wear a mask and physically distance ourselves when outdoors.

“If we continue to do the right things and obey the stipulated public health safety guidelines, together we can break the chain of transmission of #COVID19.”