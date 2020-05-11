29-Year-Old Man Arrested For Rape In Ogun

A 29-year-old man, Buhari Abiola popularly known as Eyinju was on the 7th of May 2020 arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 21-year-old girl (name withheld) .

The arrest of the suspect followed a report from the victim who reported at Adigbe divisional headquarters that while she was selling fried potatoes and bean-cake at church street area of Ojere, the suspect came to buy the fried potatoes and asked her to come and collect money in his house which is a stone throw distance to the place.

She further stated that on getting to his house, the suspect forcefully dragged her into his room where he had carnal knowledge of her against her consent.

Upon the report, the DPO Adigbe division CSP Austin Okpadile detailed his men to the scene where the randy suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect who was denying initially later confessed that he actually raped the girl, he stated that he has been making advances to the girl for quite some time but the girl has been turning him down, and when he saw her selling fried potatoes, he decided to use that as a bait to get her to the bed.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson who expressed worry about the rate at which young girls are being sexually abused has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.