Lagos Discharges 33 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced that 33 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after fully recovering and testing negative twice.

The ministry in a tweet via its official Twitter handle said the patients are all Nigerians and which brings to a total number of 502, the cases that have been successfully managed to full recovery in the state.

READ ALSO: Over 600 Evacuees In Lagos And Abuja, We Are Reaching Saturation Point – Onyeama

“Today, 33 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 24 males and 9 females, all Nigerians were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 17 from Onikan and 16 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“This latest discharge brings the total number of cases successfully managed to full recovery at our isolation facilities in Lagos to 502,” the Lagos health ministry tweeted.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria bring the total number of the cases to 4,399. Of this number, Lagos has 1845 confirmed cases.