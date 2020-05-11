Ekiti State Discharges Five Recovered COVID-19 Patients

The Ekiti State Government has discharged five recovered COVID—19 patients after successfully managing them.

In a tweet on Monday, the Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force noted that they were discharged after their results tested negative to the virus.

With this development, the tweet further noted, Ekiti State now has five active cases of COVID-19 as of 8:30 pm, May 11, 2020.

Of the infected number – 15 –one death has been recorded so far in the Southwest state with nine discharged, the statement added.

EKITI COVID-19 UPDATE: We can confirm the discharge of five (5) out of the ten (10) #COVID19 active cases in Ekiti State, after their results came back negative. pic.twitter.com/7c3o7WvKXW — EKITI COVID19 UPDATES (@Ekiti_COVID19) May 11, 2020



On Sunday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, bringing the number of infections to 4,399.

According to the agency, Nigeria also recorded 17 more deaths from the pandemic, taking the country’s death toll to 143 with total recoveries rising to 778.

Eighty-one of the new cases were in Lagos State, 35 in Jigawa, while Borno and Kano states each had 26 new confirmed cases.

Twenty new cases were confirmed for Bauchi, 13 in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, 12 in Edo, 10 in Sokoto and seven in Zamfara.

Kwara and Kebbi each had four new cases; Gombe, Taraba, Ogun and Ekiti each had two cases, while Osun and Bayelsa had a case each.