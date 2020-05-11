Kano Discharges 18 More Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Eighteen more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients undergoing treatment at the isolation centres in Kano State have been discharged.

This brings the total number of patients successfully managed and discharged in the state to 50, according to the state government.

The government announced this in a late-night tweet, saying that was the situation in the state as of 11:47pm on Saturday.

It added that 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kano and five more deaths recorded.

With the latest updates, Kano has a total of 602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 fatalities.

#COVID19KN Update as at 11:47pm 10th May 2020

*️⃣ 26 new cases of #COVID19Kano cases confirmed.

*️⃣ Total confirmed cases in @KanostateNg are now 602.

*️⃣ 18 additional #COVID19Kano patients were discharged.

*️⃣ 5 #COVID19Kano deaths were recorded.#MaskUpKano #PrayForKano pic.twitter.com/8qklC4NZx6 — Kano State Ministry of Health (@KNSMOH) May 10, 2020

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information in Kano, Muhammad Garba, announced in a statement that 10 recovered COVID-19 patients had been discharged.

He explained that the patients recovered fully and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings and would be reunited with the society.

Garba added that three other patients lost the battle to coronavirus on Sunday, noting that Kano has so far tested 2,072 samples for COVID-19 across its centres in the state.

He urged the residents to maintain high personal hygiene by ensuring regular washing of hands with soap and running water.

The commissioner also asked them to use the face masks and strictly observe social distancing, as part of measures put in place by the authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus.