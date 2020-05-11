Lagos COVID-19 Patient Intercepted At Otukpo

The Benue state action committee on COVID-19 says it has intercepted a Gboko bound fifteen-seater bus from Lagos, conveying one person who tested positive from Lagos but decided to return home, following advise from his mother.

Briefing journalists after the expanded meeting with the state governor, Mister Samuel Ortom, chairman of the committee, Mister Benson Abounu say, all fifteen passengers, including the positive case from Lagos have been isolated and their samples taking to Abuja for testing.

In spite of these concerns, the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Islamic community, have requested for the lifting of ban on churches and mosques gathering, but governor Ortom declined the request on the grounds that the infection rate of the pandemic is still on the increase.