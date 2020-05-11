PHOTOS: Electricity Workers Decry Corruption, Demand Review Of Privatisation Process

A coalition of unions of electricity workers in Abuja has called for the immediate review of the privatisation process of the sector.

The group comprises members of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies in the nation’s capital.

At a news conference on Monday in Abuja, the workers insisted that the privatisation process was fraudulent.

According to them, this resulted in the poor quality of service experienced in the electricity sector since its privatisation.

The unions decried that contracts within the sector were being awarded to unqualified individuals, without recourse to in-house capacity to address some of the challenges facing the sector.

They, therefore, called on the new management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to block all the loopholes aiding corruption in the sector.

