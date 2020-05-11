Veteran American Actor, Comedian Jerry Stiller Dies At 92

Veteran actor and comedian Jerry Stiller, who found fame on Broadway and later in the smash US show “Seinfeld” has died from natural causes aged 92, his son, the Hollywood star Ben Stiller, said on Monday.

Stiller Snr and his wife Anne Meara starred on the stage and TV in the 1960s, writing and performing comedy sketches and routines together.

He later played George Costanza’s short-tempered father Frank on the smash TV show “Seinfeld,” for which he won the Funniest Male Guest Appearance in a TV Series at the American Comedy Awards in 1998.

He was nominated for an Emmy award the year before for the same role.

He also played Leah Remini’s father in the sitcom “The King of Queens” and starred alongside Ben in the “Zoolander” films.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” the award-winning actor and director said in a tweet.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years,” Stiller added. “He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Jason Alexander, who played George in “Seinfeld,” described his screen dad as a “beloved friend.”

“He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honour to work beside,” Alexander tweeted.

“He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend.”

AFP